Katy Perry ‘Forgives’ Longtime Frenemy Taylor Swift — ‘I Apologize & Love Her’

Can we get a witness? Katy Perry has actually done the unthinkable by putting an end to her feud with Taylor Swift. The singer said she ‘forgives’ her frenemy during an interview on her ‘Witness World Wide’ live stream and her heartfelt words will give you all the feels!

Katy Perry, 32, is capturing 72 hours of her life in real time during her Witness World Wide live stream — a fun idea she’ll be using to promote the release of her new album Witness until June 12. By far the most interesting part of the live stream has been the inside scoop fans got on Katy’s three-year feud with fellow songstress Taylor Swift, 27 — a feud Katy says she wants to end. The topic came up on her live stream when Katy was interviewed by Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast on June 10. Ariana asked the “Bon Appetit” singer about the negative statements she made about her beef with Taylor on her recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden. “Are you ready to let it go?” Ariana asked. Click here to see pics of Katy’s “Bon Appetit” video.

“I am ready to let it go,” Katy admitted. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know. Like maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”

Katy looked much more relaxed after making that statement and even burst into song like a Disney princess, belting out, “Let It Go,” from Frozen! “There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her. Honestly,” Katy said. Amen to that! We are so glad to hear this feud might finally come to an end, especially because rumor had it that Katy was not happy when Taylor returned to music streaming services on June 9, the same night she dropped Witness!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s statement that she forgives Taylor? Do you think she really means it and will stick to it? Give us all your thoughts below!