Josh Groban & ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’ Cast Crush ‘Dust & Ashes’ At 2017 Tonys

Bravo! Bravo! Encore! Josh Groban and the cast of ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’ gave one of the most epic Tonys performances we have ever seen during this year’s show at Radio City Music Hall on June 11! The number was full of vibrant costumes, dance steps and notes only Josh can hit!

Now THAT was a show-stopping number. Josh Groban, 36, totally brought down the house at the 2017 Tony Awards tonight, June 11, with one of his best performances EVER. There wasn’t a person in Radio City Music Hall who wasn’t amazed to see Josh and the rest of the cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 belt out “Dust and Ashes” in a performance that showed just how amazing musicals really are. The group was able to compress their musical, which is based on a 70-page slice of War & Peace (sooo, already really compressed), into a performance that did their show (nominated for 12 Tonys this year) proud!

Josh, wearing adorable spectacles, led the number with his legendarily angelic voice, holding some serious notes amid the cooing of a choir. But then he was cut off by competing singers, violin instrumentals, folk music, and a cast going so crazy two women even went into the audience to flirt with Stephen Colbert! There were accordions and people making out on stage dressed in a mix of old world and punk rocker costumes! It was insane, and Josh was there to make it all the more spectacular! Click here to see pics of the best Tony Awards performances of all time.

Even though this performance was totally amazing, we can’t help but think of all the other amazing moments tonight. From host Kevin Spacey‘s hilarious opening number to Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt‘s truly touching performance of “Waving Through A Window,” it was a show not to be missed and we are so glad we tuned in to see our fave Broadway stars honored in the most fantastic way possible. There is no place a theater actor dreams about getting to more than the Tonys, and Josh and the cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812‘s performance certainly showed how happy they were to be there!

