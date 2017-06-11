John Cena Hoping ‘American Grit’ Competitors Fall In Love — ‘Im A Sucker At Heart’

John Cena has found his soulmate in Nikki Bella and now he’s hoping that someone will fall head over heels on ‘American Grit’ he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife! You’ll swoon over what he said about his bride-to-be!

John Cena has got the sweetest dream for the people on the new season of American Grit. The 40 year-old WWE superstar opened up when he chatted with HollywoodLife.com. “I play a big strong guy on TV and I certainly have my stern moments but I am a sucker at heart,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella, 33, on Apr. 3 in front of thousands in a jaw-dropping proposal during WrestleMania 33.

“I am in love myself and I know what it feels like when you find the right person in your life,” he continued. “So if someone can come here and transform the way they see life and at the same time have the same feeling that I feel for my woman that is a home run for me, that is a home run for me!” How incredibly touching was that?

John proved he’s completely head over heels with Nikki with the stunning ring he had made for her. “The ring represents our entire relationship up until this point,” he said in a video on the Bella Twins Youtube page. The four diamonds on each side 4.5 carat Tiffany rock represent “the years we’ve been together to come to the center point.” John explained that he only wanted people to get something positive out of their experience on American Grit. “I just hope that all the competitors realize that they could learn a lot about other people and about themselves on this transformation,” he said. American Grit premieres Sunday, June 11 at 9/8c on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch American Grit? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!