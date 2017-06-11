Look at these cuties! Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner enjoyed some of that sunny LA weather on June 10 by taking a romantic hike through the hills. But wait — their date gets even hotter! Seeing this perfect couple hold hands will melt your heart.

Ugh, where do we sign up for a relationship like Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner‘s, 21? Arguably one of our favorite Hollywood couples, these lovebirds hit the Hollywood hills hand-in-hand on June 10 for a scenic hike. Even though the Game Of Thrones actress is all sweaty and has no makeup on, she still looks ten times better than we do on an average day at the office. Boyfriend Joe looked oh-so-sexy in an all-grey outfit, complete with leggings, running shorts, a hoodie, and a baseball cap. Without even trying, the couple’s Under Armour workout gear matched!

Even though the DNCE frontman appeared to be in high spirits on his hike, the past few months have actually been a really difficult time for him. The singer’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., has been suffering from colon cancer but is getting the helpful surgeries he needs. Just last week, Kevin confessed that his four sons were completely “shaken” when he mentioned his colon cancer diagnosis in March. Joe was so frazzled that he immediately booked a flight from Japan to Los Angeles in the middle of his DNCE tour. The good news is that Kevin’s prognosis is looking much better after two surgeries, and he has yet to undergo chemotherapy.

Of course Sophie has been by his side the entire time. She loves how family-oriented Joe is and couldn’t be more in love! “I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” the British beauty explained in an interview with InStyle. “You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…” We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!

