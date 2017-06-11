Jennifer Lawrence Was The Most Terrified She’s Ever Been During Plane Engine Failure

Poor Jennifer Lawrence! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that at the time of her private plane’s double engine failure on June 10, the actress was the most terrified she’s ever been in her entire life!

Jennifer Lawrence, 26, had a near-death experience on June 10. At 31,000 feet, the Hunger Games actress‘ private plane suffered double engine failure and was forced to make an emergency landing in New York. She thankfully walked away with no physical injuries, but the horrific incident scarred her emotions. “Jennifer was beyond terrified,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Somehow she managed to keep relatively cool and calm. She seriously thought she was going to die at one point, and couldn’t believe that the pilots managed to land the plane without any damage.”

As we previously told you, a rep for the movie star confirmed that she walked away unscathed. Medical vehicles rushed to the Buffalo, New York airport just as a precaution in case something horrible happened to her or the two pilots who heroically landing the plane without a scratch! While most of us would literally NEVER board a flight again, brave Jennifer is actually up for it! “She’s definitely shaken up by the ordeal but it hasn’t put her off flying again in the future,” the source continues. “She’s aware that traveling on the road is still more potentially dangerous than flying.” Statistically that’s true!

Minus the engine failure, the blonde beauty’s trip to Louisville, Kentucky was actually a blast! She enjoyed some family time in her home town and was able to catch up with old friends — far away from the LA scene. It sounds like the Academy Award winner needed a break following the death of her good friend and MTV star Clay Alder, who reportedly took his own life in April. He allegedly shot himself in the head on a trip to the California desert with some friends. So tragic!

