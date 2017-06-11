Fashion! Turn to the left. Fashion! Turn to the right. Gigi Hadid has joined all her young peers in the latest style trend — going braless and flaunting those nipples! The young fashionista stepped out in NYC on June 10 in an all white outfit sans bra and her look was everything!

Gigi Hadid, 22, is capable of almost anything when it comes to fashion, and that includes subtracting items of clothing. The young model made the streets of NYC her runway on June 10 when she stepped out in a gorgeous ensemble that included a sheer white top, stylishly cut white pants, a snakeskin belt, off-white stilettos, a tiny silver purse and no bra! The celeb was seen leaving her apartment with her mama Yolanda Hadid, who didn’t seem to mind her daughter flaunting her nipples for the world to see. You can see Gigi’s braless look in the gallery above!

The mother and daughter were headed to a signing for The Gigi Journal, “an intimate photo diary dedicated to the people who make up [Gigi’s] life in fashion,” which the model created for V Magazine. “I’m constantly taking photos of people who I love, who inspire me, who make me laugh, who turn long work days into adventures, who I appreciate, and who I want to celebrate,” Gigi wrote in the publication’s forward. Click here to see pics of Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s cutest couple moments.

Gigi is among the very sexy group of young Hollywood starlets who love to flaunt their natural assets without a pesky bra in the way, including Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne and Gigi’s little sis Bella Hadid. Those ladies have all proven they each have an important weapon in their arsenal: Confidence. It’s not easy to wear a sheer or light-colored top that exposes your nipples, but when you have the self esteem necessary to empower yourself, you can definitely make it work!

