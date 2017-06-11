French Open Finals 2017: Watch Rafael Nadal & Stan Wawrinka’s Match Online

The French Open Finals are here! The No. 3 ranked singles player, Stan Wawrinka and No. 4 seed, Rafael Nadal will hit the court for the match that everyone’s been waiting for on June 11! Watch all of the action online, RIGHT HERE!

Here we go! Nine-time French Open champ, Rafael Nadal, 31, and Stan Wawrinka, 32, will compete for it all in the finals on June 11 at 9 AM ET! The Spanish tennis player, Nadal, swept his way to the finals, but, can he beat Wawrinka, the oldest finalist in 44 years? The match will air LIVE on NBC. However, you can witness all of the action, online, at the bottom of this post!

Before today’s finals, Nadal defeated the No. 6-seed Dominic Thiem in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to reach his 10th Final at Roland Garros on June 9. Often referred to as “The King of Clay,” Nadal has proved that nickname to be true; not letting his 2016 injuries slow him down in the 2017 Finals. He’s put on spectacular performances during the French Open this year, and all he needs to do now, is push for this final win.

But, Nadal’s going to have the best competition there is, because Wawrinka has his eyes on a fourth Grand Slam title. Not to mention, Wawrinka took the win in the Semi-Finals on June 9 with an electrifying 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over world No. 1 Andy Murray! Wawrinka’s win over Murray had to be extra-special since he actually lost to Murray in the Semi-Finals in 2016. But, fast-forward to one year later, and Wawrinka’s on top. And, if he puts on a four-hour, 34 minute battle in the Finals, like he did with Murry, then Nadal could be in big trouble.

Before you scroll down for the Finals’ live stream, check out both players [below], to get a taste of how today’s match may go! Talk about skill!

🚨 La Decima se rapproche pour @RafaelNadal, tombeur de Thiem et à un match de soulever le Trophée des Mousquetaires pour la 10e fois ! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/T0axvyA21v — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017

