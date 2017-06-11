‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Is Crowned Best Musical At 2017 Tony Awards

They won! Ben Platt and the cast of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ won the coveted Best Musical award at the 2017 Tony Awards, and it was a tear filled moment for us all.

This is so exciting! Dear Evan Hansen took home the biggest award of the night at the 2017 Tony Awards: Best Musical! The cast and crew graced the stage as producer Stacey Mindich read their thank you speech to the world. Cast members Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Dreyfuss and Mike Faist stood behind Stacey as she delivered their thank you’s, which came after a very exciting evening of award wins for the show. “Thank you to our fans from Martha and Julie in California to K-Ho [sp] in Japan,” Stacey read. “You have been and heard and found. You matter.” So sweet!

“At it’s core our musical is about wanting to belong. It has been an honor to belong to a season filled with such fantastic work. Congratulations one and all, and goodnight,” Stacey ended her speech. As she finished, the entire cast began to cheer and embrace each other in excitement. Before taking home Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen won a handful of Tonys throughout the evening. For starters, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won Best Original Score, while the show also won Best Orchestrations. Plus, star Ben Platt won Best Actor in A Musical while his co-star, Rachel Bay Jones, won Best Actress. Talk about an incredible night!

Overall the show won a total of SIX Tony Awards. Not bad! Check out their tweet with the news below:

Tonight, we celebrate 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with our family and our fans. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/nfFBDX82Cf — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) June 12, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the right nominee won for Best Musical? Comment below, let us know!