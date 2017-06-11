‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Cast Crushes ‘Waving Through A Window’ At 2017 Tony Awards

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is one of the most buzzed-about Broadway shows of the year, so it’s no surprise that the cast absolutely killed it when they took the stage at the Tony Awards!

Ben Platt and his Dear Evan Hansen castmates totally nailed it at the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11! The cast performed “Waving Through A Window” from their hit Broadway show, and it was easily the performance of the night — it’s no wonder this hot show is basically impossible to get tickets to. For the Tonys performance, Ben started out onstage alone, and was eventually joined by his castmates, Mike Faist and Rachel Bay Jones, along with ensemble members, and they belted out the popular song from the show. Oh, and their performance was introduced by Ben’s recognizable friend, Anna Kendrick, which was pretty darn cool!

Ever since Dear Evan Hansen opened at New York City’s Music Box Theatre in December, it’s been the talk of the Broadway world. The play even scored nine nominations at the Tonys, falling short only to Hello, Dolly!, with 10, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, with 12. Aside from the coveted Best Musical Honor, the original musical is also up for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Ben Platt as Evan Hansen), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a a Musical (Mike Faist as Connor Murphy), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones as Heidi Hansen), Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Lighting Design in a Musical, Best Direction in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Not too shabby, huh!?

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a friendless high school senior who suffers from social anxiety disorder and finds himself caught in the middle of major turmoil after a fellow classmate’s unexpected and suspicious death. Get your tickets now if you can — because they’re going FAST!

