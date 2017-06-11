‘Fear The Walking Dead’: [SPOILER] Makes A Jaw Dropping Return

Holy apocalypse! In season three’s third episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, a character that we all assumed was dead makes a surprising return. Meanwhile, we learn more about the mysterious Otto family.

The third episode of Fear The Walking Dead’s third season starts off with a bizarre commercial made by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie). It seems he was a “survivalist” before the infected took over, and he wrote a 4-part book series about how to be just like him. In the commercial he even offers a “special” gift along with his book, which is a bucket that comes with things like iodine pills. Totally normal.

Back at Jeremiah’s ranch, an older woman is talking about Charlene, Jake’s god-sister who was killed by the infected after they were forced to land their helicopter in the second episode. At the end of her speech she vaguely blames “the unprepared” for Charlene’s death, sending a glare in the direction of Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick (Frank Dillane). It doesn’t go unnoticed as Jake (Sam Underwood) rushes to politely usher the woman off the stage. Madison then stands up to introduce herself and her children, offers her condolences for the loss of Charlene and reminds everyone that they lost Travis, too. She also thanks Jeremiah and the Otto family for taking them in and providing them with shelter, stating that she will pay them back for it all.

Jake then takes over and starts to tell the large group of people living on the ranch that everyone’s experienced loss in this terrible new world they live in. One man, Vernon, gets frustrated and stands up in the middle of Jake’s speech to interrupt, telling him they don’t need to be mourning they need to be preparing. He wants to fight back against whoever it was that shot the helicopter down killing Travis and later leading to Charlene’s death. Jake tries to talk him down but the man is too angry and condescending to listen and instead turns to his father, Jeremiah. Jeremiah tells the man that nothing has changed, that they are finding out who did it and they will “act”. Of course Troy (Daniel Sharman) can’t help to chime in and let everyone know that there will be “payback”. Jake calms the group by interrupting to let everyone know that they will plan accordingly but that they cannot be a “mob”, they need to be their best selves to plan for the future. It seems there is definitely some tension between these two brothers, and it will be interesting to watch it play out.

Later while getting some food Madison and Alicia get into it with a random guy who calls them freeloaders. To ease the tension, Vernon’s daughter, Gretchen, introduces herself to the two women and offers her condolences regarding Travis. She also invites Alicia to come to bible study which the teenage girl is not too thrilled about. She even tells Gretchen that they are Jewish, but she thinks that’s “cool” and says they’ll do the old testament instead in her honor. Eek.

We soon see that Luciana (Danay Garcia) is awake and recovering well. Nick is feeding her, but you can tell that she’s anxious. She’s still handcuffed to the bed as a precaution, and she’s telling Nick they need to get out of there ASAP. Nick tries to tell her that once her cuffs are off she can take a walk and see what this place is like, but Luciana doesn’t care. She wants out and she wants it as soon as she is freed from the infirmary. Nick agrees but it’s clear that he’s upset, and that’s likely because he’s finally reunited with his mom and sister. Luciana doesn’t seem to realize this and instead reminds him how Troy killed her people, some right in front of her. There’s no way they can both get what they want right now.

When Madison returns to the bunker that Jeremiah gave her and the kids she asks Nick how Luciana is. The problem? It’s not Nick laying in his bed, it’s Troy. It seems he’s there to taunt her, but in the midst of their conversation we learn a few things. For starters, Troy didn’t go to high school. He says that it proved too “challenging” for him, so instead he focused his energy on the ranch. He tells Madison that everything he does is for the ranch, and that she understands him. Troy goes on to say that because she understands him and the world they live in now he “picked” her to come back to the ranch, but that he didn’t pick Nick. He doesn’t believe Nick belongs there and even has the audacity to claim that he doesn’t think Madison believes it, either. Madison isn’t interested in discussing whether or not Nick belongs here, but she does remind Troy that she and Nick are a package deal. In an interesting turn of events, Madison tells Troy to make Nick’s bed before he leaves because it was made before he got in it and pretended to be her son. Troy obliges.

Later Nick tries to convince Madison that they need to leave, which was likely prompted by Luciana’s desperate plea for him to do just that with her. Madison outright refuses and reminds Nick that the ranch is all they have right now, and that if Luciana leaves that he has a choice to make. This leads Madison to go see Jeremiah, who she finds inside his home with Jake. Neither one of them seem too pleased to see her, but they listen to what she has to say when she tells them that she needs reassurance. She asks Jeremiah that he keep Troy on a leash and tells him about how he broke into their bunker and threatened Nick. Jeremiah doesn’t seem interested in helping, so Madison reminds him that if Jake hadn’t shown up at the military base that she and her family would be dead because of Troy. Jake even tries to side with Madison by telling his father that she’s justified to be concerned, but Jeremiah cuts him off and tells Madison that it’s her responsibility to find her place on the ranch — despite Troy’s behavior.

Jake takes Madison to another room of the house and asks if his brother, Troy, hurt her. He promises to “take care of him”, but Madison’s tired of hearing that and not seeing any action. She thanks him anyway and also thanks him for saving Alicia, but he assures her that Alicia saved him, too, which she did. Jake puts on a VHS tape of one of Jeremiah’s “lectures” as his father asked him to do and leaves Madison to watch it alone. Once she’s by herself she gets nosy and starts looking through other tapes, finding one that shows outtakes from the commercial we saw at the beginning of the episode. In it, Jeremiah gets into a nasty argument with his wife and even gets physical with her before the tape ends. Jake and Troy are forced to watch, and as Troy cries Jeremiah demands that Jake “tend” to him.

Jeremiah strolls in and catches Madison watching the tape, then tells her it was not his finest moment. In a heart-to-heart with Madison we find out that the woman was Jeremiah’s second wife and Troy’s mom, not Jake’s. She was an alcoholic and her drinking eventually killed her. However, Jeremiah also shares that Troy took care of his mother up until the day she died and that she resented him for doing so.

Elsewhere on the ranch Nick and Alicia discuss whether or not they want to stay. Alicia admits she doesn’t want to, but that she knows out there in the world it’s just a bunch of different groups so it doesn’t matter anyway. During their conversation Nick realizes that his little sister, Alicia, is much different than when he last saw her. She’s harder, tougher, and maybe even a little bit broken. He asks what happened to her while they were apart but she doesn’t answer and instead heads off to meet Gretchen for bible study. Will she ever tell Nick that she was forced to kill someone back in Mexico?

Speaking of sibling drama, Jake pays a visit to Troy who is fixing a fence around the ranch’s crops. He asks for Jake’s help but Jake isn’t there to help, he’s there to warn Troy. He demands that he stay away from Madison and her family, but Troy isn’t pleased to hear that. Jake reminds his brother that he’s the only one who still believes in him and because of that, Troy needs him. Troy doesn’t seem to agree, even after Jake reminds him that one day their dad, Jeremiah, will be gone and they’ll have to lead the ranch and it’s people together. Troy reluctantly tells Jake that he gets it and he’ll leave them alone, but Jake is skeptical and understandably so. He leaves his brother to the fence though.

Alicia meets up with Gretchen and a few other teens from the ranch for bible study. She wasn’t thrilled about it in the first place, but she’s even less thrilled when she finds out it’s in an underground bunker. At first it seems as if the kids are setting Alicia up for trouble, but once they are all inside we find out it’s not bible study at all — it’s a party. The kids smoke weed out of a handmade bong, drink booze, and mock the idea of bible study throughout the night. Even after taking a bong hit Alicia asks where Jeff is, the bible study leader, and that’s when Gretchen gets up and opens a metal container that’s off to the side. She pulls out a birdcage with a head in it, and it’s an infected man. The head is slowly decomposing but still very much animated and groaning inside the cage. Gretchen sets it right in front of Alicia and, at first, Alicia seems horrified by this. But after a moment she bursts out into laughter as if this is the greatest thing she’s ever seen. Either she’s faking it to be included in this twisted little group, or she’s a total lightweight who got high off of one bong hit.

The kids start asking Alicia questions and claim they are from Jeff. One asks where she’s from, the other asks “what it’s like out there” in the world. Alicia tells them it’s chaos and that it changes you. She then turns the questions onto Jeff (aka the kids) to find out who the Ottos are. One kid tells her they are the “founding family”, and another tells Alicia that they’ve all been there for different periods of time. Gretchen tells Alicia that Jeff is the first dead/alive person they saw. She also tells Alicia that he doesn’t like Troy because Troy took his body. Gretchen has Jeff ask another question, and they want to know what “bad stuff” Alicia has done. She tells them that she killed a man, and when they ask how it felt her response is troubling. All she says is, “easy”.

Victor (Colman Domingo) seems to be living his best life as he travels in his fancy new car to the border. When he gets there he finds many Mexican people who appear to be struggling waiting in a line and bypasses all of them to get to the front. The man at the front of the line who is taking things in exchange for water and possibly even gas isn’t very friendly, and Victor finds that out quickly. He asks the man if someone named “Dante” is still alive. The man tells him to get in line and wait his turn. Victor tries to persuade the man to get Dante for him, but they end up in a physical altercation that results in a gun being held to Victor’s head. As Victor is face down on the ground a well dressed man slowly approaches and address him, telling him he looks like sh-t. Well, hello, Dante!

In a drastically different moment, Victor and Dante are laughing as they reminisce about the good old days before the apocalypse. Once the laughs die down, Dante cautiously asks Victor about Thomas, to which Victor tells him he’s gone. Dante changes the subject and then tells Victor it’s good to be back with likeminded people, which leads them to toasting their champagne glasses. Must be nice!

After their drinks, things take a different turn. Dante brings Victor up onto a ledge where two of his men are dangling another of the railing. Underneath is a pile of walkers, likely previously people who were thrown over, and I have to say there are a lot of them. Dante tells Victor that the man is former cartel and that he used to take from the innocent. He also tells him that there is no room for that in the new world, so he lets his guys drop the man over the edge. After watching him fall to his death and get eaten alive by the pile, Victor is grabbed by the two goons who work for Dante. Dante tells Victor they were never really friends in the old world and accuses him of always wanting to take from him. The two goons prepare to throw Victor over but he tells Dante that he needs him, and that he can help him. As Victor hangs over the ledge, Dante tells him that he will pay off his debt to him by working and feeling powerless. It’s unclear what exactly Victor did to this man before the world ended, but whatever it was it didn’t go over very well.

That night at the ranch, Troy pulls up in a truck behind Nick. He invites him to go hunting but Nick declines. Troy pushes for him to come though, and eventually Nick caves. This seems like a terrible idea, especially since these two hate each other so much, but maybe they’re both actually trying. Maybe. Meanwhile, Jeremiah finds Madison near the fence and tells her that Nick went hunting with Troy and some of the guys. This obviously surprises Madison, but she hopes for the best, too. The two troubled parents continue to talk and Madison reveals to Jeremiah that Nick is an addict. She also shares that she told him if he wanted to leave the ranch, he could, referring to her argument with him earlier in the day. Because Madison is opening up, Jeremiah offers to show her the reason why he tolerates Troy’s behavior.

Jeremiah takes Madison underneath his house to what he calls the pantry. It’s basically a warehouse sized basement that is filled with food, supplies and, most importantly, racks of guns. Boy, if Rick (Andrew Lincoln) could see this place! Okay, sorry, wrong show… but Madison is stunned by what Jeremiah shows her. It’s enough supplies to last who knows how many people a very, very long time in this broken new world of theirs. But what does this have to do with Troy? Jeremiah tells Madison that he broke Troy back in the old world, before the end. But that in this new world, Troy has a purpose. He suggests that it healed his family and then asks Madison if her family is up for the challenge of building a future. She says yes.

We join the hunting party as they try to track down the wild boar that’s been breaking into their crops. It’s an intense group of guys with some hunting dogs, and eventually they hear something that gets the pups all riled up. Once the group splits up a bit we find ourselves following Troy who is, of course, following Nick. Much to Troy’s surprise, Nick is smarter than him. Just as Troy thinks he’s coming up on Nick, Nick jumps out of a bush and tackles Troy to the ground. Nick asks Troy how long it will take for him to turn, and Troy tells him very confidently it will take 87 minutes. He asks, then begs Nick to time it, telling him his journal is in his pocket. Nick decides not to kill Troy and instead takes his journal and fires a shot into the ground right next to Troy’s head. Instead, to torture Troy, Nick starts ripping pages out of the journal and throwing them around. This sets Troy off and he goes after Nick until he can get the book back from him. Nick is laughing hysterically as this happens, but once Troy has his book back he stops. For whatever reason, Troy decides that he and Nick can be friends now. Bizarre.

Madison pays a visit to Luciana in the infirmary to see how she’s doing. This might be the first time we’ve actually seen them interact, especially alone, since Madison was reunited with her family. Luciana thanks Madison for waiting for her to heal before they leave and even apologizes for Travis’ death. Madison tells Luciana that Travis saved all of them and that they shouldn’t waste that opportunity, that they need to survive at all costs. It seems that Madison is trying to tell Luciana that there is no way she’s leaving, and that Luciana needs to make that decision, too. After all, it puts Madison’s son, Nick, in the middle of a very difficult choice to make.

The next morning we see that the people of the ranch are enjoying a pig roast. Jeremiah stands in front of them and tells the people that they group they sent to check on the chopper and who might have shot it down has been radio silent for 36 hours now. Troy is taking a group out to find them and see what’s going on, so he asks for volunteers. A bunch of men raise their hands and Jeremiah points them out before seeing that Madison, too, has volunteered. Once she’s called on by Jeremiah, she heads to take a seat and, believe it or not, sits next to Troy. Alicia and Nick are confused by this and stare over at her as she settles in alongside who they call the enemy. Even Troy tells Madison where her kids are, and she tells him she’s well aware. This ranch is a chess board, and Madison just made her first real move.

In the last scene of the episode, we see Victor sitting inside a dirty room that is now his prison cell. Someone uses a canteen to knock on the metal of the window, then leaves it on the windowsill for him to take. As Victor takes it and quickly drinks the water inside we see a man standing behind him at the window. When Victor looks over he can’t believe his eyes: it’s Daniel Salazar! He reminds Victor that he once told him he would be his guardian angel, and now here he is. But is he really alive… or is this a hallucination? Hopefully we’ll find out in episode four!

