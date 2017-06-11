Penelope Disick & North West’s 13 Sassiest Moments

Are North West and Penelope Disick the cutest, or what?! At just three and four years old, the famous Kardashian children already have SO much personality…and they’re not afraid to let their adorably sassy sides come out in public, either!

Penelope Disick, 4, and North West, 3, are officially proof that toddlers can define #FriendshipGoals! The cousins, who are Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian’s daughters, have been practically inseparable since North was born in June 2013, and we just can’t get enough of how cute they are together. While most of the time these girls are smiling and looking too adorable for words, though, cameras have also caught them putting on their stink faces once or twice. Hey, we don’t blame them — it can’t be fun having flashing lights following you EVERY time you leave the house, especially when you’re that young!

Kim has admitted that her daughter takes after dad Kanye West, 40, who, as we all know, has never been shy about letting the world know how he feels. At just three years old, Nori has already been caught on video yelling at photographers, “No pictures! No pictures!” and it’s clear she’s inherited the rapper’s ‘no f***s given’ attitude. “She is Kanye’s twin,” Kim revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. “Same personality, say the same wild things. I mean, she’ll just sit, looking at me, and be like, ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen,’ or whoever it is.” That won’t be cute forever, but for now, it’s pretty darn adorable! Penelope comes off as a bit more shy in front of the cameras, but she’s definitely been known to flash a scowl or two when the time is right.

Possibly the greatest P/North sass moment, though, is when the girls got sassy with each other! Photos of them leaving ballet class in 2015 showed them apparently arguing, with North throwing her hands up in the air in frustration. Check out these and more in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is sassier: North or Penelope?!