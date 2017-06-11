Chrissy Teigen Wows In White On 2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 Tony Awards red carpet is heating up now that Chrissy Teigen has arrived! The model looked absolutely flawless at the event, showcasing her fabulous figure in a strapless white gown. What do you think of her look?!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, may not be Broadway star, but she totally stole the show at the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11. The 31-year-old attended the event with her husband, John Legend, who was invited as a presenter, and, as always, she turned heads on the red carpet. The strapless, white dress hugged Chrissy’s body in all the right places, and the silver design added some flash to the ensemble in a very classy way. The lowcut neckline allowed her to show off an appropriate amount of cleavage, too, and overall she just completely owned this fabulous look!

To go with the dress, Chrissy kept her beauty look fairly simple, with her hair in loose curls and pulled to one side and her makeup to a minimum, save for some dark mascara and a nude lip. Oh, and can we talk about those amazing dangling earrings?! Aside from that bling, though, the model opted not to accessorize much for the event. She and John looked like the picture perfect couple as they walked the carpet, with the singer in a black tux and navy blue bow tie.

Before the show, Chrissy took to Twitter to poke fun at herself and joke about her presence at the prestigious Broadway event. “I am in new york for the Tony’s because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense,” she wrote. Later, she retweeted a photo of the seat cards in the venue with the caption, “WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN?! As one of Broadway’s biggest stars on Broadway’s biggest night I am appalled.” Maybe one day, Chrissy….

