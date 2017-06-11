Bonnaroo Day 4 Live Stream: Watch Lorde, Travis Scott & More For Free

So you couldn’t make it to Bonnaroo. Okay, that sucks — but you can still watch from home! Here’s a completely free live stream showing a handful of Sunday’s biggest acts.

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2017 is pretty incredible, especially on Day 4 which is Sunday, June 11. The festival is taking place in Manchester, Nashville starting on Thursday, June 8 and running until Sunday. Bonnaroo is one of the biggest music festivals of what we now call “festival season”, which means it brings out some seriously A-list acts to perform. Thanks to Red Bull TV, there is a daily live stream of a handful of acts for those who couldn’t make the trek to the south for the show. We’re pretty excited about that, and even more excited to share the stream with you, HollywoodLifers! Make sure you CLICK HERE to watch!

Here’s who the live stream will feature: Claude VonStroke at 12:15am, the Red Hot Chili Peppers at 12:35am, and Big Gigantic at 1:15am. At 6:05pm the live stream will return with Margo Price, Cam, and Jason Huber followed by Royal Blood at 6:45pm. At 7pm we have Dua Lipa, Vanic, Umphrey’s McGee, and White Reaper. Crystal Castles will kick off at 8:45pm, followed by Greensky Bluegrass. At 9:05pm Borgore will take the stage, and at 9:45pm Lorde will rock the festival out with her new music. As the night slowly but surely comes to a close, Flatbush Zombies, Yellow Claw and Travis Scott will round out the 10pm hour. At 11pm BADBADNOTGOOD will take the stage, followed by Marshmello and, last but not least, Flume at 11:45pm.

