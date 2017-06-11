Bernice Burgos Would Take T.I. Back ‘In A Heartbeat’ — She’s Still ‘Crazy’ About Him

Meant to be? Even though Bernice Burgos and T.I. reportedly parted ways, she still has strong feelings for the rapper. She’d take TIP back ‘in a heartbeat’ if he would try to win over her affections, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Bernice is still ‘crazy’ about him!

Bernice Burgos, 37, is having a blast hosting gigs all over the world in her sexiest get-ups, but she still can’t get her mind off T.I., 36. Even though the former flames reportedly split because of his lingering feelings for his wife of seven years Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, the model would be willing to give him a second chance — if he played his cards right. “As much as she pretends otherwise, Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, she’s still crazy about him,” a source close to Bernice tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“His respect towards Tiny drives Bernice insane with jealousy,” our insider added. “Sure, Tiny is his baby momma, but she’s total drama, and, as far as Bernice is concerned, she’s not even that hot — Bernice believes she’s way hotter. Bernice is super pissed at TIP over the way he has treated her, but, if he asked then she would come running. She’s been flirting with Chris [Brown], and Meek [Mill], in an attempt to make TIP jealous, but her heart really isn’t into it, as she’s still totally focused on T.I.” Bernice always knows how to turn up the heat with her smoldering bikini-clad pics on social media!

In an eye-catching Instagram video, T.I.’s off-again fling seductively dances and rubs her voluptuous body to one of Breezy’s hottest tracks on June 4. The model shook her booty in a thong bikini to “Whatever You Want” while vacationing in Barbados. As we previously reported, “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” video and he’s been low-key into her since then,” a Breezy source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Looking ahead, Bernice will reportedly be starring in a highly anticipated reality show called Goal Diggers. It will document several boss babes as they navigate the New York City night life and hip-hop industry with their A-list connections. Fans can’t wait to see if she talks about her feelings for TIP!

