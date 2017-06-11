Are Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin Back Together? See Their Sexy Pic In Bed

Everyone needs a great cuddle session. Friendly exes Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin spent Sunday afternoon together lounging in bed and playing with their pets. Does this mean they’re back together? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on their status!

Gregg Sulkin, 25, is slowly but surely making his way into Bella Thorne‘s, 19, heart — and bed — again! The couple, who split in 2016 after more than a year of dating, appear to be rekindling the flame as they spent a lazy Sunday afternoon hanging out at her place and playing with her cats. No, that’s not a sexual pun. We mean the animal. “Bella and Gregg are hooking up again, but right now they don’t want to make it official,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After their painful breakup last year, they want to take it slow this time around and not add any unnecessary pressure.” Smart move!

Ever since parting ways with Gregg, the Famous In Love actress has been jumping from guy to guy without getting serious. She spent time with Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, Chandler Parsons, and Scott Disick all in the short span on 12 months. Meanwhile, Gregg has been patiently waiting on the sidelines for Bella to be single again. “He’s always been crazy in love with her — she’s his dream woman,” the source continues. “He never fell out of love with her, even after their split, no matter how hard he tried. Bella feels the same way because Gregg’s always been so kind and loving. She knows she can totally trust him, which is refreshing after the whole Scott fiasco.”

Contrary to popular belief, the blonde beauty actually dislikes one-night stands and hookups. She’s a self-proclaimed relationship kind of girl, and her biggest fear is being alone. The former Disney star thought Scott wanted a real partner, a real girlfriend, but he just used her and took advantage. Luckily, Gregg was never too far away! Think of him as a knight in shining armor.

