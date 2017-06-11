‘Bachelor In Paradise:’ Filming Abruptly Stopped After ‘Allegations Of Misconduct’

What are we going to do without our weekly dose of Corinne Olympios?! Production of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 4 was unexpectedly halted on June 11 following ‘allegations of misconduct,’ according to Warner Bros. Deep breaths, guys…

Sorry Bachelor Nation, it’s going to be awhile before we see Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates flirting up a storm in sunny Mexico! On June 11, a Warner Bros. executive released a shocking statement that season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise is experiencing serious delays due to “allegations of misconduct.” At this present time, filming has come to a complete stop while producers figure out the situation. Will the show go on? No one knows yet! “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations,” said Warner Bros. “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The term “allegations of misconduct” is pretty vague, we know. It could mean a number of things from illegal behavior (possibly involving drug use) to one of the contestants sleeping with a member of the crew. Some media outlets, including TMZ, have reached out to Warner Bros. for further details but haven’t received a response. Basically Bachelor Nation is now waiting in limbo land…and it SUCKS. Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was gearing up to be the juiciest one yet, especially after watching Nick Viall as The Bachelor. He nixed two of the hottest girls on television, Corinne and Raven, and ultimately got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Amanda Stanton will RETURN to Bachelor In Paradise after the crumbling of her Josh Murray engagement. It’s like she’s come full circle! The cast also includes the infamous DeMario, who was let go by Rachel Lindsay three episodes into The Bachelorette season 13 for allegedly having a side piece back home. This may be the sexiest cast yet — now if we could just resume filming ASAP please!

