Kendall Jenner Is ‘Super Happy’ That A$AP Rocky Wants No Part Of ‘KUWTK’

Arguably the most private in her family, Kendall Jenner is ‘super happy’ that boyfriend A$AP Rocky wants no part of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that these two value privacy more than anything else.

Whoever thinks Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, are together for publicity needs a serious reality check! As the supermodel strives for more privacy in her life, she’s found the perfect boyfriend who shares the same priorities. “It’s highly unlikely that you’re going to see Kendall and Rocky on a red carpet together anytime soon,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They’re both committed to keeping their relationship private, and out of the media spotlight. It’s also unlikely that cameras will catch them engaging in any kind of PDA — that is if they can spot the cameras in time.”

This news comes roughly one month after the reality star walked the carpet of the MET Gala solo. Leading up to the NY-based event, rumors were swirling that she and A$AP were going to make their first official debut as a couple. But instead, the rapper met up with her inside the venue and avoided the photographers all together. If he’s not ready to hold Kendall’s hand in public yet then he’s certainly not prepared to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “She knows that’s something he wants NO part of and she’s super happy about that,” the source continues. “Their relationship is amazing right now and neither of them wants to put it on show. Their relationship is their business and nobody else’s.” AMEN.

Because this is Kendall’s first serious relationship, we can totally understand her wish to keep it out of the limelight. She’s seen what publicity can do to a romance just by observing her older sisters. Look what happened to Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries! The same goes for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. They filmed their marriages and they fell apart with the world watching.

