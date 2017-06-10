Amber Rose’s Bush Photo: She Wants To Provide ‘Alternative Body Image’ For Young Girls

Regardless if you love or loathe Amber Rose’s crotch photo, the message behind it is truly inspiring. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she wants to provide an ‘alternative body image’ for young girls around the world.

Amber Rose, 33, has an important message for all the young women out there! Beauty doesn’t come in one shape or size. By now you’ve obviously heard of the famous crotch photo, but did you know that it comes from a background of female empowerment? “Amber is very proud of her body and loves to show it off,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves to push people’s buttons and cause controversy, what better way to do that than with a naked pic? Instagram took the photo down because of it’s nude policy, which Amber is pissed about but there’s nothing she can do.”

At first glance, it seemed like the model posted the bottomless photo to grab the attention of her ex-boyfriends. We were foolish to think she’d flaunt her naked body just for a guy’s approval. “There wasn’t any kind of hidden agenda in mind, nor was she trying to make Wiz [Khalifa] jealous,” the source continues. “She doesn’t roll like that. Amber posted it because she wanted to provide an alternative body image from the usual stick-thin model types young girls are subjected to seeing day in and day out. Amber loves her curves, and she wants to encourage other women and girls to love theirs too. She’s all about body positivity.”

Ever since 2015, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor has been organizing the annual SlutWalk — a march in downtown Los Angeles dedicated to female empowerment and anti-slut shaming. Last year BFF Blac Chyna showed her support despite the insane heatwave traveling through Southern California. Hundreds of women gather near Pershing Square every year to peacefully march and protest the male hierarchy, and some even show off their breasts as a sign of freedom! You go, girls!

