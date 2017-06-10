Tapwrit & Jose Ortiz: 5 Things To Know On 2017 Belmont Stakes Champions

Say hello to the champions of the 2017 Belmont Stakes, Tapwrit and jockey Jose Ortiz. The dynamic duo crushed the competition on June 10 in upstate New York, and we’ve got all the need-to-know info on their epic journey to the races!

Not only do Jose Ortiz, 23, and Tapwrit get to bring home bragging rights, they also walk away with a big, fat check! One of the biggest questions surrounding the Belmont Stakes is how much money is involved, and let’s just say it’s A LOT. Tapwrit went into this race with $343,000 in total earnings, which is nothing compared to the $800,000 winning prize he just earned at the 1½-mile race in upstate New York on June 10. Irish War Cry takes home $280,000 for finishing in second place, and fan favorite Patch gets $150,000 for third place. But enough about the others, we want to talk about the CHAMPIONS. Here are 5 fast facts you need to know!

1) Jose was born in Puerto Rico and has been competing in the New York Racing Association circuit since 2012.

2) His horse, Tapwrit, is a true underdog in this race since Irish War Cry was projected to win.

3) Unfortunately, winning doesn’t make you popular. One-eyed Patch is STILL the favorite out of the 12 horses.

4) Tapwrit was trained by Todd Pletcher and is owned by Brindlewood Farm.

5) Tapwrit entered the Belmont Stakes with a record of 3-1-0.

TAPWRIT doesn't tap out in the 149th #BelmontStakes with Jose Ortiz!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/31nR3JRlBb — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 10, 2017

