French Open Women’s Final Live Stream: Watch the Grand Slam Match Online

Can she do it? Romania’s Simona Halep is looking for her first Grand Slam win and has made it to the finals yet again at the French open. We’ve got the details on how you can live stream her championship match against unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on June 10 at 9am EST.

Without the presence of pregnant Serena Williams, 35, the ladies French Open finals is providing two players a chance at their first ever Grand Slam wins. Romanian Simona Halep, 25, could knock off Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 29, as the world’s top ranked female player if she is able to overtake unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, 20, at the Roland Garros championship in Paris. It’s going to be a battle of experience versus youth in what could be a total blowout or an upset for the ages. The Latvian has already etched her name in the history books just by making it to the finals. The last time an unseeded player did that was way back in 1983’s French Open final where Mimi Jausovec lost to legendary Chris Evert.

Simona took out 25-year-old Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the semis to punch her ticket to the championship round. She made it there once before in 2014, but lost to Maria Sharapova, 30.”It is nice to be in the final again. I hope I can play better and win it,” she said of the opportunity. “I’m playing a young player — it is a big challenge.” Jelena turned 20 on June 8, the same day that she beat Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky, 28, in a marathon 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 match. Timea had taken out 10th ranked Venus Williams, 36, back on June 4th, which goes to show how unpredictable the 2017 French Open has been.

Jelena is ranked 47th in the world and has never made it past the third round of any Grand Slam, yet she managed to battle her way to the finals past Timea, as well as 11th ranked Caroline Wozniacki, 26, in the quarter-finals with a dominant 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win. She’s proven to be a cool as a cucumber, keeping her calm when it really matters. We’ll see how she holds up when she takes on her strongest competitor yet, as Simona is hoping to become the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam title since 1978.

Simona and Jelena will face off in the French Open Women’s finals at 9am EST on Sat. June 10. Tennis fans can watch this game online via NBC Sports official coverage (after entering in the appropriate login information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN WOMEN’S FINALS LIVE STREAM

HollywoodLifers, are you a big tennis fan? Who are you rooting for to win this match?