Belmont Stakes 2017 Live Stream — Watch The Final Leg Of The Triple Crown

Place your bets! The final leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, the Belmont Stakes, is set to run in New York at 6:37pm EST on Saturday, June 10th and Irish War Cry is the current favorite. Keep reading to learn how to watch the big race online here!

The 12 horse field for the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will not include the winner of the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness as both horses, Always Dreaming and Preakness winner Cloud Computing have been scratched. The opening favorite for the race, Classic Empire, is also a late scratch leaving room for Irish War Cry to emerge as the post time favorite. The would-be-favorite, Classic Empire, will not make the post due to an abscess in his right front hoof leaving room for Lookin At Lee, the only horse to run all 3 legs of the 2017 Triple Crown, to have a good shot at winning the Belmont.

The horse with one eye, aptly named Patch, is also catching buzz as being capable of getting across the finish line first during a year when the Belmont is deep with talent. Epicharis, Tapwrit, Gormley and Twisted Tom all look to be competitive out of the gates on race day which is expected to be partly cloudy and warm. Let’s take a look at some of the jockey’s looking to get the big win.

The 2016 Belmont Stakes winner, Irad Ortiz Jr., will be riding on Lookin At Lee and with at 5-1 opening odds, Irad looks to be in good position to repeat as winner. Looking for his first major win is french jockey Florent Geroux who will be racing with 30-1 longshot Hollywood Handsome. Oh, and Mike Smith, on Meantime, is looking for his 3rd big win at Belmont. Good luck to everyone in the big race!

Belmont Stakes contender, Epicharis, worked this morning! Flashy on the track and back at the barn. pic.twitter.com/7StI0bzdkK — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 7, 2017

Horse racing fans, who subscribe to cable, can WATCH THE BELMONT STAKES LIVE STREAM HERE via NBC Sports

