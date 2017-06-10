Tiny Vs Bernice Burgos: Which Of T.I.’s Love Interests Rocks The Sexiest Club Outfits?

Bernice Burgos and Tiny have the hottest looks around, but who rocks it out in the club the best? We’ve got their sexiest looks so you can decide and vote!

Bernice Burgos and Tiny might have been on opposite ends of the rumored T.I. love triangle, but they both have always known how to pull out some stunning looks. Who’s club outfits has blown you away the most? Bernice obviously rocked it in a white jumper that showed of her cleavage and her incredibly long legs!

Tiny wore a sultry black bustier with a sheer middle that looked totally amazing. She tied the whole thing together with a black chocker necklace and gold hoop earrings. Bernice knocked it out of the park with another white hot ensemble. She flaunted her curves in a sheer lace jumpsuit and pulled her hair back in high ponytail she could dance the night away. Meanwhile, Tiny pulled off a scarlet dress that emphasized her fabulous décolletage. We absolutely loved how she matched her dress with her crimson strapped sandals.

Bernice proved she knows how to wow in separates too. She left her denim jacket open to reveal her black bra. Tiny definitely could not be outdone and slayed in a white jumpsuit! Her slicked her hair back and left her hair in a super fun braid. Bernice had her tiny waist on display in a pair of white jeans and that paired with an off-shoulder black top. Tiny made even her Halloween costume sexy with a partially sheer top that she pulled together with red shorts, striped tights, and adorable Minnie Mouse ears. How will you ever choose between these two beautiful ladies?

HollywoodLifers, who’s club outfits are the hottest? Vote in the poll below and tell why you voted for Bernice or Tiny in the comments below!