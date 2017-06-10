11 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Pics That Give Us Major Relationship Envy

Is there any better definition of #RelationshipGoals at the moment than Selena Gomez and The Weeknd?! The couple is too cute for words, and we’ve rounded up their best photos together to prove it!

It’s so refreshing to see Selena Gomez, 24, looking so happy, and over the last several months, her smile has been thanks to, in large part, her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27. From the very first time we saw them photographed together in January, it’s been evident that she’s super into the “Starboy” singer, as she had her arms lovingly wrapped around him as they headed home from a dinner date. He hasn’t been shy about flaunting his love for her either, though, and is constantly holding her hand and protectively guiding her past chaotic paparazzi when they’re together. It’s seriously TOO sweet!

Some of the best public photos of the couple were taken at the Met Gala, where they made their official debut as a couple, on May 1. Sel and The Weeknd walked the red carpet together for the very first time at the high-profile event, and cameras caught them gazing at one another with looks of love and admiration throughout the entire night. Both stars could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they posed for photos, and we’d be lying if we said the pics didn’t make us envious of how happy they looked!

Since then, they’ve been spending as much time together as possible, while still taking healthy breaks, as he’s been on the road and she’s been promoting her new music. Most recently, they reunited in New York City, where she dressed up in back-to-back super sexy ensembles for their nights out, and he held tight to her hand as they were photographed making their way through the Big Apple. Click through the gallery above to check out all of Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest photos!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship?