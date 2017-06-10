The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: He Loves The Way Men Look At Her When She Dresses Sexy

Cue the wolf whistles! Selena Gomez has been rocking the sexiest looks ever during her date nights with boyfriend The Weeknd, turning heads with her eye-catching outfits and smokey makeup. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he loves having the woman of everyone’s dreams! Can you blame him?

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd’s, 27, scorching hot romance continues to heat up! A night on the town is a usual occurrence for Hollywood’s “it” couple and the songstress always drops jaws in her sexy ensembles, stepping up her game every time. Even though guys are constantly drooling over her, the “Starboy” singer couldn’t feel any luckier to have Selena right by his side. “Abel loves loves loves the way Selena dresses,” a source close to the Weeknd tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she would look amazing in a sack, he’s that much in love with her!”

“Abel really loves it when Selena dresses up super sexy though, he gets a kick out of knowing how much other men are looking at her and lusting after her, but that she’s all his,” our insider added. “That said, he loves Selena just as much when she has no makeup on, her hair pulled back, and a pair of PJs on. That’s how she dresses at home when they’re together just hanging out.” Selena looked absolutely gorgeous while enjoying a romantic date night in New York City on June 6, rocking a sheer black dress with a diamond shoulder strap, which exposed her thong and nipples (it’s a new trend)!

The “Bad Liar” singer loves to show her man support, recently tagging him in a series of photos while clad in a sexy lingerie-inspired dress. After having a day full of meet and greets for press in New York City on June 5, Selena carved out some time for a romantic date night with her man. She was also dressed to impress at The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) concert in Toronto on May 27, sporting knee-high boots and a bright red lip hue. Dancing and singing along, SelGo was clearly having a blast with her friends.

Selena is happy to finally go public with her blossoming romance. “Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything I’d not to, not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself,” she explained on June 9, while chatting with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show. “It’s really hard when I’d want to spend so much time hiding things.” She’s got that new love glow!

