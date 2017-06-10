Tapwrit Wins The Belmont Stakes: Colt Runs To Glory In Triple Crown’s Final Race

With a wide open field, it was Tapwrit and jockey Jose Ortiz who took home the $1.5 million prize by winning the Belmont Stakes on June 10. We’ve got all the details on the colt’s big victory in the final race of the Triple Crown!

For the win! Tapwrit galloped to victory in the 149th running of the third jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. The three-year-old colt beat out a field of 11 other competitors to win the $1.5 million purse and bragging rights for when he becomes a sire. Jockey Jose Ortiz rode him to glory in a masterful gallop around the one and a half mile-long track in Elmont, NY, and trainer Todd Pletcher celebrated his big win by cheering him on proudly. Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages, but most of them were ironically directed to fan favorite Patch, the one-eyed horse who became a legacy in the Preakness Stakes last month.

2017’s race really was up for grabs for any of the thoroughbreds, as Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness Stakes champ Cloud Computing didn’t compete at Belmont. Classic Empire had been heavily favored to win the race after finishing fourth in the Derby and second in the Preakness. Sadly, his trainer Mark Casse made the heartbreaking announcement on June 7 that the colt had to withdraw from the race due to a hoof abscess. That suddenly blew the field wide open and shook up the oddsmakers handicapping the race. 10th place Derby finisher Irish War Cry became the betting favorite ahead of the race, with 7-2 odds of winning.

Many eyes were on Japanese bred and trained Epicharis, who was looking to become the first international colt to win at Belmont since Irish thoroughbred Go And Go rode to victory in 1990. Another horse that drew a lot of attention was Patch, who rose to fame after he had to have his left eye removed due to an infection in June of 2016, making national headlines. The one-eyed horse became a sentimental favorite to so many fans after all that he went through, to still be racing at Belmont and at the top of his game.

