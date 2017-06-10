Rihanna ‘Pissed’ Chris Brown Is Talking About Assault Again — ‘It Was Heartbreaking’

Rihanna was floored to hear that Chris Brown revealed the details about their dramatic and ‘difficult’ relationship, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is she still hurting?

Rihanna reportedly was in total shock that Chris Brown would completely opened up about the dramatic end of their relationship. He went into the details about everything that led up to him attacking her in his Lambo at the 2009 Grammy’s pre-party. “Rihanna is pretty pissed Chris, 28, is bringing up their old drama again,” a source close to the “Needed Me” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

She obviously still has had to deal with the trauma ever since. Rihanna, 29, reportedly could not believe Chris would drag all that pain to the surface. “She never wants to be put in that position again, and she still carries pretty deep scars, as much as she tries to act otherwise,” the insider explained. “The experience itself was hugely traumatic, but the way it played out so publicly added yet further to the trauma.” Rihanna has reportedly been determined to not let her past have any impact on her future. “Rihanna wants to be known as this fierce, independent, strong woman—not be tainted with this weak, victim label,” the insider continued. ” She’s struggled to get close to anyone and has developed deep trust issues when it comes to men.”

Chris’ new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life went inside his relationship with Rihanna. According to Dhavi Shira of Skye Lyfe, who got to see a VIP screening of film, Chris claimed he hooked-up with another woman when he first started dating Rihanna. Chris claimed the guilt became too much and he eventually told her. She was upset and everything fall apart when they ran into the woman again. She came up to say, “hello,” to Chris at the Grammy pre-party. Chris and Rihanna’s relationship spiraled out of control from there.

