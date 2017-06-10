Rihanna & Chris Brown: Breaking Up Was The Toughest Thing She Ever Did — She Loved Him

Rihanna could not believe Chris Brown’s documentary went into their traumatic past, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why was she beyond upset their breakup was brought up?

Rihanna has reportedly been incredibly distressed after Chris Brown detailed what led up to their dramatic breakup. You might remember their horrific blowout at the Grammy 2009 pre-party that left RiRi with a split lip and badly bruised. “She just wishes she could put the whole affair behind her, and erase it from the public memory,” a source close to the “Desperado” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It was an extremely traumatic time for Rihanna, not to mention heartbreaking and painfully difficult.”

“She really, really loved Chris, and breaking up with him was the toughest thing she has ever had to do, even though she knew deep down that it had to happen,” the insider explained. “Rihanna just wants to forget about it now, and put it firmly behind her, but it seems she’s never going to be allowed to do that, and therefore she’s always going to have this victim stigma attached to her.”

Chris revealed in his new documentary Welcome to My Life that his relationship with Rihanna was fraught with drama. Dhavi Shira of Skye Lyfe, saw a VIP screening and according to him, Chris had hooked up with someone else when he first started dating the “Umbrella” singer. He later decided to tell Rihanna and everything fell apart. It all unraveled when the woman walked up and said, “hello,” to Chris at the Grammy pre-party. He and Rihanna got into a fight about it inside his Lambo and the rest was sadly infamous history. Chris claimed he was ready to propose to Rihanna before everything ended so badly.

