Meek Mill Thirsts Over NSFW Photo Of Amber Rose Posing Bottomless — See Proof

Amber Rose totally got Meek Mill’s attention with her extra revealing photo! Is he trying to make his ex Nicki Minaj jealous with a cheeky comment that you just have to see!

Amber Rose, 33, showed off every bit of her sultry curves in a bottomless post and Meek Mill has definitely taken notice. The 30 year-old rapper was spotted in comments section of her NSFW crotch photo! SEE IT HERE! “Cavs won…. amber rose box! Good day,” he wrote with a smiling emoji. Will Meek slide into her DMs next? Amber raised eyebrows with her provocative picture, which she shared for her annual SlutWalk. Her event has been working to promote female empowerment in downtown Los Angeles.

Amber has not been the only beauty Meek has been checking out on his Instagram feed. He shared a super steamy video of Bernice Burgos in a white thong bikini on June 7! “I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed,” he wrote and even tagged Bernice with a chocolate bar emoji. He basically said that T.I.’s rumored lady was so gorgeous she would be a happy sight for his buddies in prison. Meek definitely has been putting the moves out on the ladies after his brutal breakup with Nicki Minaj, 34.

Meek has reportedly been wild with jealousy since Nicki has started spending some serious time with Nas, 43. “Meek might act like he doesn’t care about Nicki and who she’s hanging with, but for someone who ‘doesn’t care’ he’s always creeping on her social, so yeah, of course he does,” a source close to the “Anaconda” singer previously told HollywoodLife.com. Meek has definitely been checking out Amber and Bernice’s socials so why wouldn’t be taking a peek at Nicki’s too?

