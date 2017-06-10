Travis Scott Would Love To Have Kylie Jenner Star In His Music Videos — ‘She’s Smoking Hot’

Not only is Kylie Jenner an amazing girlfriend to Travis Scott, she’s also his muse and inspiration! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper would love to have his ‘smoking hot’ lady star in his music videos.

She can twerk, she can model, and she’s extremely easy on the eyes. Who better than Kylie Jenner, 19, to star in boyfriend Travis Scott‘s, 25, music videos from here on out? “It wouldn’t really be Travis’ style to release a song about her, he likes to keep what they have private and special and doesn’t want to put it all out there in the public domain,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said, he would love to use her in one of his future videos. Travis believes that Kylie is the sexiest chick of all time, and smokin’ hot, so she would make an absolutely amazing video vixen.” We couldn’t agree more! Plus, she’s already got some experience in that field.

Back when the reality star dated Tyga, she appeared in his music video for “Stimulated” in 2015. The NSFW project shows them making out on the balcony of a beautiful beach-side mansion. The “Rack City” hitmaker also gives her a cute piggy-back ride on the sand. Obviously Travis would want to capture her beauty (and sizzling body) in a similar way without ripping off her ex’s ideas. “He loves nothing more than Kylie looking and acting super sexy,” the source continues. “It really turns him on to know that other dudes are lusting after his woman. So yeah, he would definitely use her in his music videos — he just needs to find the perfect project.”

Travis and the makeup maven are clearly making big strides in their relationship. He’s become a lot closer to her family, namely sister Kendall Jenner, who’s insanely happy that Kylie “upgraded” from Tyga and totally approves of her new romance. Earlier this week, Travis enjoyed some bonding time with the Vogue covergirl in Miami as they took a dip in a private pool. Everyone knows that when you date a Kardashian, you date the whole family!

HollywoodLifers, what is it about Kylie that makes her the perfect video vixen?