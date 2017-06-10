Kylie Jenner Goes Braless & Shows Off Cute Short Hairstyle On Snapchat — Tempting Travis?

Kylie Jenner is known for transforming herself on a daily basis, and yesterday, June 9, was no exception. Ky took to Snapchat to reveal a cute new shorter haircut and, oh yeah, her lack of a bra! The young vixen definitely looked like she was teasing Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is always ready to morph into some new even hotter version of herself, and this time the look involved a cute short hairstyle and a desperate desire to go braless. The social media master took to Snapchat and Instagram on June 9 to show off her rock hard abs in a white spaghetti strapped tank top (minus a bra) that was rolled up to reveal her stomach. We are POSITIVE her serious beau Travis Scott, 26, was enjoying that aspect of the shot. While she was definitely sexy, Kylizzle also looked ultra casual in her red sweatpants and her new short hairdo, especially because the look was so fresh. After all, just one day before she was a long-haired beauty. Not that we don’t love this look too! Click here to see pics of Travis and Kylie.

Some more snaps showed us a day in the life of Kylie and her new bob, as she took a pic while driving, cupping her breast seductively while playing with the Snapchat bunny filter. Sexy and cute all at once! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took to Instagram to show herself sitting pretty behind the wheel of a fierce orange Lamborghini Aventador. Nice!

Recently, Kylie has been very into putting up posts that she knows will get people hot and bothered, like the Boomerang she took of her and her best friend Anastassia Karanikolaou. The video was ultra scandalous because it was taken when the girls were locking lips at Stassie’s 20th birthday bash on June 8 at the REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles. Oh la la!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s adorable new hair and braless look? Give us all your thoughts below!