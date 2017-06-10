Kourtney Kardashian Laughs Off Curse Rumors After Cavs Stay Alive In Game 4

The ‘Kardashian Kurse’ talk finally ended! Kourtney shared a hilarious tweet after the Cleveland Cavaliers came out on top in Game 4 of the NBA Finals that will crack you up!

The Kardashians proved they’re not a curse, but actually the Cleveland Cavaliers lucky charms! Khloe Kardashian flew into Ohio to support her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and his teammates in the NBA Finals. The guys had lost the past three games, but pulled out a win to keep the championship dream alive! Fans had been brutally trolling Khloe, 32, about the supposed “Kardashian curse,” but that superstition has got to be broken now. The Cavs won with not one, but five Kardashian family members sitting court-side! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, her kids Mason, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, and Kris Jenner, 61, joined Khloe to cheer on her beau and shut down those pesky curse rumors once and for all.

Khloe’s sister couldn’t help but laugh after all the drama. She retweeted a photo of herself having a major laugh with Khloe that said,”remember the Kardashian curse bullshit?” Those days have got to be over after the Cavs’ impressive 137-116 final score. Kourt and Khloe looked super cute in their matching Cavaliers jerseys at the game. The family reportedly wanted to be there as much for Khloe after all the curse nonsense.

“Kris and Kourtney flew to Ohio to shield Khloe from any bad energy, they’re there for her more than the game,” a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife.com before the teams took the court. “They’re both in mamma bear mode right now over this whole ‘Kurse’ BS because it’s genuinely hurting Khloe. They can’t stand to see people try and tear her down.” Has the Cavaliers win put this curse finally to bed?

