Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Have ‘No Interest’ In Entering Spotlight For Publicity — It’s ‘Genuine’

Don’t expect Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky to make their red carpet debut anytime soon. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the couple have ‘no interest’ in entering the spotlight or adding publicity to their ‘genuine’ relationship.

Privacy is so underrated these days! Determined to keep their relationship as down-to-earth as possible, Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, have mutually decided to stay away from the limelight and any kind of red carpet events. “They’re relationship is great — it really is,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re so happy to have a chill and relaxed time whenever they’re together. Kendall loves that Rocky has no interest in all the Kardashian bullsh*t and really appreciates the fact that he wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible — between them only, special and private.”

Normally when anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family dates someone, it becomes a total online frenzy! Some family members actually invite that kind of attention, like Kim Kardashian for example, who documented her weddings to Kris Humphries and Kanye West on KUWTK. The same goes for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Kendall has always been a little more private than her sisters, so A$AP’s discreet personality is like a dream come true. “Their relationship is genuine and they’re not interested in garnering any publicity,” the source continues. “They don’t want it turned into some insane Kardashian production.”

You’ll probably be devastated to hear this, but the supermodel is actually starting to turn away from KUWTK and reality television all together. Unlike sister Kylie Jenner, who’s been teasing the new Life Of Kylie series, Kendall couldn’t care less about getting her own spin-off show. Why? Because she wants to be taken seriously as a top model and stand on her own in the fashion industry. No disrespect to her family, she just doesn’t want a million rolling cameras following her around anymore.

