Katy Perry went from having a ‘Teenage Dream’ to a full-on erotic fantasy. In this bizarre Snapchat video, the half-asleep singer rambles on about having a wild three-way sleepover with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. Oh la la!

This is a case for Sigmund Freud! Studies show our dreams have surprisingly a lot to do with our daily conscious lives — but to what extent? Katy Perry, 32, for example, confessed via Snapchat that she dreamt of having a three-way sleepover with Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, in a hotel room. “Guys, I’ll tell you my dream last night — it’s so weird,” she says in the video. “I was on a road trip with Selena Gomez and she was talking about Petra Collins.” Katy gets sidetracked explaining her love for Petra, a Canadian artist and photographer from Toronto — where The Weeknd is from! Is this starting to make sense?

“Anyway,” she continues, “Selena was talking about her boyfriend Abel who’s great and we were just hanging out in a motel. We had a sleepover but we slept in different rooms.” Calm down guys, it’s not like the dreamt of having an actual three-some — but maybe the “It Ain’t Me” singer should keep an eye on Katy anyway. Apparently she’s still holding on to some grudges from their past and is using The Weeknd as a pawn in her game. The “Swish Swish” hitmaker isn’t past the whole “Did Selena Date Orlando Bloom” thing and allegedly texted The Weeknd to get “revenge” on Selena, according to InTouch Weekly.

As we previously told you, Selena and British hunk shared a cozy moment in Las Vegas during the early stages of his romance with Katy — and it really threw her for a loop! “Katy is aware [of the photos of Selena and Orlando] and the wound is very fresh; she is embarrassed and disturbed with what she has seen, and her imagination is getting the best of her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s smart enough to know that it certainly tells a story…but not the whole story.”

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Katy’s three-way dream with Selena and Abel?