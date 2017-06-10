Joseline Hernandez Steps Out With Stevie J In Glittering Mini Dress & Cornrows After Rekindling Romance

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are officially back on (for now) and what better way to celebrate than with a hot night out? The pair were spotted at an event where Joseline looked absolutely stunning in a glittery mini dress and cornrows!

When Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, make up, they like to do it right. The longtime on-again, off-again lovers are finally on-again at the moment and that means it’s party time! The pair headed out for what looked like a rocking evening on June 9 and it certainly seemed like they wanted the world to see how much fun they were having, as Stevie recorded Joseline getting down in a flirty dance. The Puerto Rican Princess was all dolled up in the the most glittering mini dress she could find and had her hair done up in cornrows for the occasion, while pics of Stevie showed he kept things chill in a yellow shirt, glasses and a black baseball cap with a white scalloped design. Click here to see pics of Joseline.

After Joseline announced she was quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta due to her issues with producer Mona Scott Young, 50 — and she and Stevie rekindled their romance — an insider close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s trying to get her to come back to the VH1 reality series. “He’s working on getting her the money she wants and he’ll probably get it because he’s a great negotiator,” the insider said. “He doesn’t get emotional and lose his temper the way Joseline does, that’s why he’s so successful.”

The source also told HollywoodLife.com that the couple — who share infant daughter Bonnie Bella — is once again living together and things are going well — for now. “It’s such a rollercoaster for these two, no one knows what could happen tomorrow.” Though the insider says the pair’s family and friends don’t enjoy hearing about their issues when things aren’t great and the relationship is “toxic,” they just “can’t live without each other.”

