‘Jersey Shore’ Was Supposed To Be An Elimination Show: How It Became A Phenomenon

We all fell in love with the strangers moving into the Jersey Shore house when the freshman season hit MTV. But how did it come about? How did they find the cast who we all obsessed over? The story may surprise you.

During the Evolution of Reality panel at the ATX TV Festival on June 10, SallyAnn Salsano, founder and President of 495 Productions, revealed that Jersey Shore was originally pitched to her as a competition show, with someone being sent home each week. However, she grew up a self-proclaimed “guido;” her summers consisted of going down to the shore with her girlfriends, renting a house, and trying to land hot male roommates.

With that, they headed down to the shore. “We went to a bar on Memorial Day weekend, and we went from town to town to town and pointed — you saw these people in their natural habitat,” she explained, adding that they’d creepily go up to these people, tap them on the shoulder and ask them each to call them tomorrow. And some did. “The callback from Snooki [Nicole Polizzi] was like, ‘Who are you? I have this number, but its a girl’s name,'” she explained.

Clearly, that worked. Following the success of the first season, the show blew up so much that one day filming the next season, there were 1,963 people waiting outside the shore house — and 3,200 people in line at the t-shirt shop. That’s what has happened to reality TV over the years — it’s just turned into TV, like everything else.

The same thing happened with the cast of Laguna Beach after a year, producer Morgan J. Freeman revealed. When Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavillari started to become recognizable, the surf shop began getting filled with fans and “suddenly security had to keep that away.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jersey Shore could have ever been an elimination show?