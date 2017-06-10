Jelena Ostapenko Wins French Open Women’s Title: Defeats Simona Halep For 1st Grand Slam

She did it! Jelena Ostapenko has claimed her first ever Grand Slam title by winning the 2017 French Open in epic style. We’ve got the details on her amazing victory over Simona Halep on June 10.

It was David versus Goliath in the French Open women’s final, as 20-year-old unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko took on veteran Simona Halep, 25, in an epic match. Romanian Simona knew going in that winning the tournament would make her the new number one seeded player in women’s tennis, so she came to play hard! Yet Jelena had battled past some of the best ladies in the tourney in her quest to make history as an unseeded victor. Ultimately Jelena Ostapenko came out on top and celebrated her first ever Grand Slam win and she couldn’t have been more thrilled!

Jelena came out with her powerful serve right from the start, but Simona put up a fight. She came back right away after Jelena made a few errors. The ladies each won at set as they battled through the third. Jelena had some moments where she struggled, but never let it get to her. She came back to win it all with 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win!

If she would have won, Simona would have been the top ranked player on the circuit with this win, knocking off Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 29, at the number one spot. She made history by becoming the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Ruzici won Roland Garros back in 1978. Before the match she said, “It is nice to be in the final again. I hope I can play better and win it. I’m playing a young player — it is a big challenge.” Experience triumphed over youth with her big win. She had made it to the French Open finals once before, losing in 2014 to Maria Sharapova, 30. She almost had first Grand Slam career win!

Jeļena Ostapenko wins the women's French Open after beating Simona Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3 Her first ever grand slam win in her first final! pic.twitter.com/yl2olZbILU — Coral (@Coral) June 10, 2017

Jelena’s upset will go down as one of the greatest achievement in women’s tennis. She became only the second woman ever to win the tournament as an unseeded player. Britain’s Peggy Scriven was the first and that happened back in 1933! So the feat took 84 YEARS to happen again! What a huge win, making Jelena’s incredible victory one for the ages.

Jelena already made history simply by making it into the finals. The incredible feat comes 34 years after the last time an unseeded player made it all the way to the championship round, as Mimi Jausovec lost to legendary Chris Evert in the final of the 1983 Open. Jelena had taken out 11th ranked Caroline Wozniacki, 26 in the quarterfinals and Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky, 28, in the semi’s, and Simona was her toughest opponent of the tournament. What an incredible match by two amazing players!

