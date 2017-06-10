Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo: Anne Hathaway & More Attend Wedding

Now ‘that’ is a happily ever after! Jessica Chastain wed her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in the northern Italian city of Trevisio on June 10 and the ceremony, filled with celebrity friends like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, was absolutely breathtaking.

Jessica Chastain, 40, married her longtime Italian lover Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in an intimate June 10 ceremony. The couple wed in the Italian city of Trevisio, which is just a short distance outside of Venice. The affair’s elegance was bolstered by the fact that the guest list was filled with Jessica’s A-list celebrity friends, including Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt! Pictures of the guests arriving at the wedding, held at the breathtaking Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera, can be seen in the gallery above!

The girls all know each other through their work on different movies, with Anne and Emily starring in The Devil Wears Prada, Anne and Jessica starring in Interstellar, and Emily and Jessica starring in The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Before their Saturday nuptials, the couple held a pre-wedding party in Venice on June 9 and many of Jessica’s former co-stars attended that affair as well. Click here to see 2016 celebrity weddings.

The absolutely gorgeous Zero Dark Thirty star and her fashion executive fiance’s wedding was said to be magical. “The wedding was stunning,” a source told E! News. “Jessica’s dress was perfect and you could tell she was very nervous walking down the aisle. The food was delicious.” The insider explained that the groom has a very large family and many of his kin were in attendance, while most of Jessica’s guests were her dear friends.

The couple — who have been dating since 2012, but kept their relationship very hush-hush — never thought of getting married anywhere else but Italy. “Italy was a place where they always wanted to get married,” the source told E! News. Lucky for Jessica, another insider said that Gian’s big Italian family adores her. “Jessica loves his family and they love her,” the insider said.

💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

