Amber Rose: Fans Fight Over Her Jaw-Dropping Bush Photo: Is It Trashy Or Fabulous?

One bush to rule them all! Amber Rose single-handedly broke the internet on June 9 after posting a jaw-dropping photo of her crotch. Now, opinionated fans are actually arguing over whether the picture is trashy or fabulous on Twitter. Thoughts?

Remember when Kim Kardashian, 36, exposed her bare butt on the cover of Paper magazine? Yeah, that’s nothing compared to what Amber Rose, 33, did last night. Taking to Instagram, the model flaunted her FULL FRONTAL CROTCH on a staircase in nothing but a bikini top, a black fur coat, and sunglasses (SEE IT HERE). If you’re a person living on this plant, you’ve definitely heard of the racy picture by now! It’s getting so much buzz that people are actually fighting via Twitter over whether the post supports feminism or gives it a bad name. Others are wondering if Amber is trying to rekindle her feud with Kim, who’s famous for posting naked pictures on the internet.

Needless to say people are hella’ opinionated! “I’m not a feminist but I can tell you what Amber did is not feminism — it’s more like attention-ism. Young girls stay classy,” one user wrote. “LOL Amber is not an inspiration, let’s stop with this nonsense,” another added in support of the trashy argument. Meanwhile, some fans are actually proud of the bootylicious booty for flaunting what God gave her. “I’m here for the bush!!!,” one supporter praised. “Keep doing you, Amber,” gushed another. This may be hitting below the belt, but many people mentioned that Amber’s son, Sebastian, would die of embarrassment if he were old enough to understand or surf the web.

The former Dancing With The Stars competitor also has major thoughts on her post, and the fact that it was deleted by Instagram minutes later. She clapped back by sharing a video of herself rolling her eyes in bed and writing, “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.”

Kanye looking at #AmberRose photo like "Don't be getting no ideas Kim" pic.twitter.com/N08ieKs4VJ — Yella Ninja が動 (@YellaKidd) June 10, 2017

Amber rose is just doing her. If you didn't like that picture keep scrolling & mind ur business. Simple

pic.twitter.com/I4Q2gzhSut — Dji (@swarovskitits) June 10, 2017

