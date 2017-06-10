Did Cristiano Ronaldo Have Twin Babies With A Surrogate Mother? TV Channel Claims He Did

Well, this is shocking! A Portuguese TV channel claims Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed twins, named Mateo and Eva, on June 8. The famous footballer’s alleged children were born to a surrogate mother, according to a new report. Congratulations?

Portuguese TV channel SIC just dropped a major bomb on us! Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, who’s already a father to his 6-year son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., reportedly welcomed two additional babies on Thursday June 8 with the help of a surrogate mother. “Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins,” the channel claims. “The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world.” SIC did not disclose any further details about where the rumored children are staying at this present time, and they do not believe there are any pictures floating around.

If what SIC alleges is true, we couldn’t be happier for the Real Madrid superstar. Starting a family with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appears to be a priority in his life right now, so that’s a major bonus! On May 25, fans went wild with speculation that she could be pregnant following a photo that supposedly shows a tiny baby bump underneath her yellow body-hugging dress. Cristiano fueled those rumors by lovingly rubbing her belly in the picture. The lovebirds didn’t make any kind of official pregnancy announcement on Instagram that day, but on June 1, new photos from their vacation in Corsica spoke for themselves!

While enjoying a romantic boat ride on the Mediterranean island, the handsome footballer protectively placed his hand on Georgina’s back. But let’s be real, the ACTUAL giveaway was that oh-so-obvious bump, which appeared to have grown in size since their last photo opp. Georgina better quit wearing those skintight mini dresses if she wants to dodge pregnancy rumors!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Cristiano welcomed twins with a surrogate mother?