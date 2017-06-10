My, oh my! Danielle Brooks revealed just a little more than she was intending to at the ‘Orange is the New Black’ premiere in NYC on June 9 — and we’re not talking spoilers! Danielle had a wardrobe malfunction when she flashed her crotch to the crowd!

Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, 27, was turning heads left and right in the fuchsia frock with splashes of indigo that she rocked on the red carpet at the show’s season 5 premiere in New York City on June 9. The actress, who plays the Litchfield Penitentiary inmate Tastyee on Netflix’s highly successful dramedy, was having a blast and smiling from ear to ear on the carpet with good friends and cast mates, like Laverne Cox, 33. However, another unexpected guest joined her for some pics on the carpet — her panties!

Danielle, who already draws a great deal of attention to herself with her buxom figure and busty bosom, had quite a few crotch shots taken when a wardrobe malfunction exposed her black underwear to the crowd of onlookers at the premiere. Not to fear though! It looks like Danielle is just as confident as her alter ego and took the silly mishap in stride! Click here to see pics of Orange is the New Black.

Besides, Danielle really wasn’t the focus of the night, as the entire cast was there to celebrate the show’s eagerly anticipated season 5 that dropped in its entirety at 12 AM on June 9. We know that the stars are gorgeous and well worth our time and attention, but uh, we do need to get to binging those 13 episodes. You’ll forgive us for making a fast exit now, won’t you? Okay, great. That’s what we thought!

