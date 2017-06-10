Christina El Moussa Beams & Holds Hands With New BF Doug After Tough Tarek Split

It’s taken Christina El Moussa a long time to get to where she is and, man, does she look happy now that she’s arrived! The ‘Flip or Flop’ star, who split from her husband Tarek last year, has gone public with a new relationship with an old flame and their recent dinner date was just too cute!

We recently learned that Christina El Moussa, 33, had started seeing someone she used to date before her ex Tarek El Moussa, 35. Now that she and her Flip or Flop co-star have called it quits, she is back with her former beau, an Orange County businessman named Doug. And from what we could see of their public outing together yesterday, June 9, it seems they are really enjoying their rekindled romance. Click here to see pics of Christina and Tarek’s family.

Christina was spotted smiling while walking hand in hand with Doug, leading him along to their destination, Mastro’s Steakhouse in Costa Mesa. The HGTV star was certainly dressed for a date night, sporting a semi-sheer, purple polka-dot frock with long sleeves and a very short hemline, and some thigh-high gray suede boots. Doug kept things pretty casual with a gray button-down shirt and black pants. Christina showed us just how much silly fun they were having when she posted a Snapchat video of her flaming cocktail, writing, “Date night.” Let the good times roll!

While Tarek and Christina both seem to be moving on (he in more wild ways) their split was pretty tough. The former couple, who share two young children, separated late last year after a great deal of controversy surrounding their marital problems and Tarek filed for divorce in January. While sources have said he is enjoying his life as a bachelor, an insider recently told E! News that “Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy.” Whoa! What’s going on there?

