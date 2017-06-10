11 Of The Hottest Celebrity Summer Flings: Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston & More

There’s nothing with a hot, seasonal romance — even if it’s over after just a few months! Even our favorite celebrities have indulged in summer flings, and you can relive their short-lived, but super steamy, relationships right here.

It’s not easy to make a celebrity relationship work, which the stars in the gallery above know all too well! These celebs were part of some of the hottest summer romances, indulging in relationships that started hot and heavy, but fizzled out after just a few weeks or months in the summertime. Most recently, the most buzzed about summer fling was that of Taylor Swift, 27, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, in 2016. The two were first photographed together just two weeks after her split from Calvin Harris, 33, and they wasted no time jetting off to Europe and Australia. For weeks, they were practically inseparable, and had no problem flaunting their love for the paparazzi. Once September rolled around, though, the romance ended, making Tom another name on Tay’s list of famous exes.

2016 was also the summer of Justin Bieber, 23, and Sofia Richie, 18. The two were first linked at the beginning of August when they were photographed holding hands on the beach, and for the next few weeks, things really heated up. She flew to Japan with him for a performance, and it wasn’t long before the Biebs was posting photos of them together on Instagram….which really pissed fans (and his ex, Selena Gomez, 24) off. The drama caused Justin to delete his social media account for months, but his relationship with Sofia was over by the middle of September.

Click through the gallery above to check out the stories behind even more celebrity summer flings, like Blake Lively, 29, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, Zac Efron, 29, and Michelle Rodriguez, 38, Kylie Jenner, 19, and PARTYNEXTDOOR…and plenty more!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb fling were you most disappointed to see end?!