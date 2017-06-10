NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Golden State With Epic Game 4 Performance

Incredible. The Cavs came back and swept the Warriors in Game 4 of the most intense NBA Finals game of the series! After a show-stopping performance, Cleveland may go down as the most clutch comeback team ever. Get the epic highlights!

The Cavs came back in the series at Quicken Loans Arena on June 10! They took the W over the Warriors 137-116! All the best players on these two teams were on the floor for Game 4 and things got intense. The Cleveland Cavaliers were being led to battle by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who were putting up insane shots and making incredible plays.

Meanwhile, although the Golden State Warriors had their core four — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson — they were in a major slump. Curry was off on his 3’s, Draymond was fouling like crazy, and although Durant played well, he didn’t play up to par.

It was the fourth meeting between the Cavs and the Warriors, and the last chance the Cavs had to keep hold of the gold. And, they delivered. LeBron James showed us all why he is the ultimate comeback kid when he basically played a perfect game, passed the ball to himself [literally], and averaged another triple double! And Kyrie may have surpassed him, having racked up 28 field goals before the second half. Let’s just say, when Kyrie had the ball, it was a one-sided, one-on-one game.

It’s been a tough series particularly for the Cavaliers and their fans. Cleveland dropped three games in Oakland to open the series. That’s when a lot of people started to lose hope. But, when they came back home to Cleveland, they turned it all around.

Leading up to their Game 4 win, fans were mocking and teasing the Cavs relentlessly as Khloe Kardashian‘s center boyfriend, Tristan Thompson struggled to score. They claimed that the “Kardashian kurse” was upon Tristan. But, not tonight!

With the series now 3-1, we’re headed to Game 5! The Cavs and the Warriors will meet again on Monday, June 12 at 9 PM ET. Be sure to come to HollywoodLife.com for all of the best NBA Finals coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Game 4? Did your favorite team win? Which team do you think is the greatest of all time?