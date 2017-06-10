Bonnaroo Day 3 Live Stream: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers & More For Free

One of the biggest music festivals of the year is here! For the weekend of June 9-11, music lovers are flooding to Manchester Tennessee for Bonnaroo, but if you weren’t able to make the trip, you can still keep up with the music. Watch everything that goes down on day 3 right here!

The Bonnaroo Music Festival is all about the music, and this year, there’s a LOT of big-name artists performing at the event. On the third day of the festival, June 10, the music starts at 8:45 in the morning on the Solar Stage, and lasts well into the night! The main acts of day 3 include Chance the Rapper, Cage the Elephant, The Head and the Heart, Red Hot Chli Peppers and Flume, but there’s dozens of more artists taking the various stages all day long. Fans have been buzzing about this year’s Bonnaroo since the lineup was announced on Jan. 11, and we can’t believe it’s FINALLY here!

Of course, not everyone is able to make the trek to the middle of Tennessee for a weekend outdoors full of music, so luckily, the whole weekend is being featured on a live stream thanks to Red Bull TV. Not only will viewers be able to watch the biggest performances of the weekend, but the live stream will include exclusive access to content like interviews and special segments, and it’ll totally make you feel like you’re there! Sunday, June 11, may be the biggest day of the festival, though, with acts like The Weeknd, Lorde and Travis Scott taking the stage to close things out.

More than 130 bands will play across ten stages over the weekend of Bonnaroo, with attendees camping out on ‘The Farm’ overnight. Along with music, there’s also plenty of activities happening, like yoga and even a 5K race! How are people supposed to fit all of this into one weekend?! WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF DAY 3 OF BONNAROO RIGHT HERE.

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to watch at Bonnaroo!?