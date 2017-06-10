All hail the mighty T’Challa! From this teaser trailer alone, we can already tell that ‘Black Panther’ is going to be the sickest Marvel movie EVER. That’s a bold statement but the cast, costumes, and special effects have never looked cooler!

Raise of hands, who else thinks Chadwick Boseman, 40, looks REALLY hot dressed as Black Panther? The teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie left us with tingles with it’s crazy costume design, stuns, and CGI for the fictional world of Wakanda. Here’s what we’ve learned so far from the clip. Black Panther, also known as T’Challa in his human form, returns home to Wakanda to take his place on the throne after the passing of his father, the king. But when an old enemy revisits the village, T’Challa’s powers and position to take the throne are majorly tested! That’s when the ass kicking begins and T’Challa turns his foes into kitty kibble.

Not only are we in love with Chadwick’s character, we’re also obsessed with the isolated, unreachable world he comes from. Don’t bother looking for Wakanda on the map because it doesn’t exist. To the unfamiliar eye, Wakanda is characterized as a third world country full of poverty — but it’s actually the total opposite. Locals know it is a technologically advanced, resource rich African nation thriving and making advances faster than the rest of the world. Explorers first believed it was located in South America, so very few have stepped foot in it. It has skyscrapers as tall as the ones in the New York City and T’Challa travels in black UFO-shaped flying vessel like a total bad ass.

Marvel geeks out there will recognize T’Challa from last year’s Captain America: Civil War, in which he made his on-screen debut. While it’s not mentioned in the teaser trailer, T’Challa is married to Storm (played by Halle Berry in the X-Men franchise) in the Marvel comic book universe. They rule Wakanda together as a couple, but maybe the film will throw some unexpected twists and turns our way!

Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser trailer! Witness the legend. pic.twitter.com/Z4LQLNxwIc — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) June 9, 2017

