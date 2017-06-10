Bernice Burgos is feeling mighty thirsty! The model hosted a twerking contest in Jacksonville, Florida on June 9, and based on the photos from the event it looks like she was not letting the rumors of her split from T.I. get in the way of her good time!

Is it worth it? Let her twerk it! Bernice Burgos, 37, certainly knows how to have a good time and make sure everyone around her is having a blast too — even if she’s going through a rumored split. On June 9, the model hosted Thirst Trap, a twerking competition at Pure Night Club in Jacksonville, Fla., and the entire event went off without a hitch! The music for the night was provided by DJ Pretty Ricky, DJ Byrd Sanchez and Prince Patron and the sponsors were quite generous, but the real star of the show was Bernice and her rocking bod, which she covered in a skin-tight white romper. Click here to see Bernice’s sexiest workout pics.

The entrepreneur was happy to take photo after photo for her own Instagram page, plus her adoring fans’ accounts, all of which you can see in the gallery above! Of course they all wanted a snap because her reputation proceeds her, what with the alleged relationship she’s been having with the still married T.I., 36, since he split from his wife of six years, Tiny, 41, in December. But on June 8, Bernice took to Instagram to post a fiery message that started rumors she and T.I. are no more. “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” she wrote. “Whether it’s a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…”

Now fans think he may have been the one to do the dumping, especially because days before Tiny revealed in an interview that she and T.I. are in a never ending on and off relationship, “like a roller coaster.” Uh-oh. But, at least Bernice can take solace in the fact that many of the people she met at her party seem to adore her!

@terrence_armand w The beautiful #berniceburgos yo #ti I get it now I support the change A post shared by Celebrity Photographer📷 (@imbnightlife) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bernice’s outfit at the twerking contest? Give us all your thoughts below!