Bernice Burgos Feels ‘Lied To & Played’ By T.I.: Would She Still Take Him Back?

Bernice Burgos cannot believe her rumored romance with T.I. has come to an end!

Bernice Burgos has reportedly been heartbroken after her rumored split from T.I. “Bernice feels totally lied to and played by T.I. She’s pissed, to say the least,” a source close to her revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. She reportedly has been unable to understand what happened that made the rapper to go so cold. “He was totally hot on her, and swore blind that it was over between him and Tiny, and now she feels like it was all just one big fat lie,” the insider explained.

You might remember, T.I. has been dealing with a dramatic split from his wife of seven years Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. The 36 year-old rapper reportedly kept Bernice at arms length. “Tip never committed to Bernice, and refused to go public—he treated her like his dirty little secret, so she really shouldn’t be too surprised, but she is,” the source continued. “She thought she was a better judge of character, and it turns out she’s not.”

Bernice reportedly has been feeling hurt and still would want to be with T.I. “Trouble is, she still has feelings for Tip, and if he was to snap his fingers she would still come running straight back, it’s kinda tragic,” the insider explained. “Right now she’s planning to get back at Tip in some way though—make him feel jealous and show him what he’s missing. So she’s looking for another high profile rapper to hook up with, and Meek Mill or Chris Brown are top of her wish list.” Bernice already has received some attention from Meek and Chris. Will it drive T.I. insane with jealousy?

