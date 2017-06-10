Belmont Stakes Race & Awards Ceremony: Highlights From The Exciting Event

It all comes down to this, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. This time the action is headed to New York on June 10 for the Belmont Stakes, where fans will be introduced to a brand new set of jockeys and thoroughbred horses. You won’t want to miss these highlights!

Now that the dust has settled on the Preakness Stakes, it’s time to draw our attention to upstate New York for the Belmont Stakes 2017. This is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, which means competitive spirits between the jockeys will be at an all time high at Belmont Park. Dubbed “The Test Of The Champions,” the June 10 event promises only the creme de la creme in thoroughbred horse racing — and you better believe fan favorite Patch will be in attendance. Who could possibly forget about that epic one-eyed horse from the Preakness Stakes last month?

Heading into the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes, Irish War Cry and jockey Rajiv Maragh are the favored ones to take home bragging rights and the winning title. You may remember this duo from the Kentucky Derby, or you may not because they finished in a disappointing 10th place. Originally, Irish War Cry was not supposed to compete at Belmont Park, but here he is at the top of the pack. Irish War Cry went through a great deal of additional training from trainer Graham Motion, which convinced sports fans that he’ll become the greatest underdog comeback story of this race.

Also leading the pack this year are Epicharis and his jockey Christophe Lemaire. As of June 9, they were positioned at the top of the charts with 7-2 odds, but bettors may have to think twice for placing their money because the pair actually missed Friday practice (for the second day in a row) due to lameness treatment in Epicharis’ right front leg. There may be some injuries to look out for on the track today! Then there’s Lookin’ At Lee, who we remember from previous races and his jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. May the best team win!

HollywoodLifers, which horse and jockey duo are YOU cheering for? Tell us below!