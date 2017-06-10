Amber Rose Rolls Her Eyes After IG Deletes Her Racy ‘Feminist’ Post — ‘Bring Back The Bush’

Amber Rose is clapping back at Instagram for pulling her crotch shot — a ‘feminist’ pic she posted on June 9. The model thinks she didn’t do anything wrong, so all she really has to say to IG is *eye roll* and ‘bring back the bush’!

Amber Rose, 33, is known for starting something pretty much every day of the week. But the stunt she pulled yesterday, June 9, has been her most shocking one in a while and ended up getting her both a lot of support, and some trouble! The model took to Instagram to post a “feminist” pic of her most private of areas — that’s right, she actually put up a crotch shot.

The photo, which showed the model lathered up in body oil, wearing just a teeny bra, a fur coat and no panties, caused quite a stir. It got many fans, including Meek Mill, 30, (who posted the comment “Cavs won…. amber rose box! Good day,” with a smiling emoji) riled up, and had the comments rolling in. Unfortunately for Amber, it soon caught the attention of Instagram’s censors within a few hours and was pulled down. Click here to see pics of Amber’s 2016 SlutWalk.

Needless to say, Amber was not thrilled by that decision. Though the mother of one was understandably irritated, as she had meant the photo to be a “feminist” statement and even used the hashtag “#amberroseslutwalk” in the original post — referencing her annual SlutWalk, an event that promotes female empowerment, in downtown Los Angeles. So, she took to Instagram to post a video response to the social media platform’s actions and it was hilarious. The celeb rolled her eyes with the sentiment, “There are no words. I can’t even” and captioned the video, “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍.”

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

