Amber Rose Flashes Her Crotch In Racy New Instagram Pic

Ummm…OK…must.generate.words. Sooo, here’s a REALLY racy picture of Amber Rose. She’s lying down on a staircase in sunglasses and a luxurious black fur coat. Her crotch is on full display and we’re not sure how to respond or react. That is all.

You know when you stare directly at the sun and your vision becomes nothing but a pattern of red and black spots? That’s what this picture of Amber Rose‘s, 33, crotch is doing to our eyes. SEE IT HERE. We’re not hating on it in any way, it’s just that we’ve never quite seen a post like this before. It’s so frontal, so proud, so shiny! OK, that’s a weird word to use but the model’s body is completely drenched in body oil. Could this be her way of showing ex-boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy what he’s missing? Maybe it’s just a promotional photo for her annual SlutWalk, an event that promotes female empowerment, in downtown Los Angeles. She did caption it “#amberroseslutwalk” after all.

Either way, Amber has been raising eyebrows even WITH her clothes on! Remember when designer Rachel Roy was slammed for allegedly sleeping with Jay Z? Wifey Beyonce single-handedly opened up a can of worms by dropping that “Becky with the good hair” line from her album Lemonade. Now, one year after the fact, Amber emerged as the new Becky on May 18. She tweeted this — “I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry#muvalemonade” — and instantly broke the internet. WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. Surely this takes the heat off Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Kris Jenner, and the other women accused of being the rapper’s side piece.

But wait — there’s even more drama stirred up by Amber! The former Dancing With The Stars competitor went OFF on Tyga, slamming his music as garbage and his former relationship with Blac Chyna. “Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been [trash emoji.] it’s always been trash just more than usual. #muva,” she tweeted, right before welcoming the Beyhive with her Becky tweet. What’s Amber’s end game here? To make a million Hollywood enemies?!

